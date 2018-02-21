NBC Bay Area School file photo.

Police removed an 11-year-old boy from a Santa Cruz school after he barricaded himself in a classroom.

The incident was reported 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Bayview Elementary School and came after the student's alleged threatening and aggressive behavior on campus. Police said the student was safely removed from the school and transported to a care facility.

An investigation revealed the fifth-grade student planned to harm specific students, police said. The boy's family is cooperating with investigators and school administrators. Police have also recovered a firearm from the boy's home.

No other information was immediately available.