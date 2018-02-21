Santa Cruz Student Planned to Harm Classmates at Elementary School: Police - NBC Bay Area
VIDEO: 
Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-BAY

Santa Cruz Student Planned to Harm Classmates at Elementary School: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 40 minutes ago

3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		95721
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    NBC Bay Area
    School file photo.

    Police removed an 11-year-old boy from a Santa Cruz school after he barricaded himself in a classroom.

    The incident was reported 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Bayview Elementary School and came after the student's alleged threatening and aggressive behavior on campus. Police said the student was safely removed from the school and transported to a care facility.

    An investigation revealed the fifth-grade student planned to harm specific students, police said. The boy's family is cooperating with investigators and school administrators. Police have also recovered a firearm from the boy's home.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > 'Shib Sibs' Win Bronze in Ice Dancing; Canada Scores Gold
    > Carmel's Brita Sigourney Soars to Bronze in Women's Ski Halfpipe
    > Lindsey Vonn: 'All or Nothing' in Olympic Downhill Final
    > American Men in Danger of Being Shut Out of Alpine Medals
    > Maddie Bowman Falls, Unable to Defend Halfpipe Gold
    Viral Moments:
    > Tara and Johnny Learn about K-Pop
    > Julia Mancuso Plays With Raccoons in Korean Cafe
    > 10 Winter Olympics Moments You Should Never Try at Home
    > What Was Chloe Kim Listening to for Her Gold Halfpipe Run?
    > What Do Olympians Do With Their Medals?
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    Winter Olympics Fever Sparks Curling Clubs in the South Bay
    > Anna Gasser's Cab Double Cork 1080 Tops Big Air Qualifying
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    In-Car Q&A: Nathan Chen Flies Through Questions
    > Shut Up and Dance: The Best Moves From PyeongChang
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices