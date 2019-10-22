The Santa Rosa School District on Tuesday announced schedule changes and closures at some schools as a result of PG&E's anticipated power shutoffs beginning Wednesday.

The district sent an email to families detailing adjusted Wednesday schedules and planned Thursday closures at four schools: Maria Carrillo High, Rincon Valley Middle, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter and Hidden Valley Elementary.

No after-school programs such as athletics and child care will take place at those schools Wednesday, and no school will be in session Thursday, the district said.

For those schools, the city of Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center requested early dismissal on Wednesday because of traffic safety concerns, the district said.

The planned dismissal times are: 1:20 p.m. for Hidden Valley Elementary (early release schedule); 1:45 p.m. for Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School (Monday schedule); 1:52 p.m. for Rincon Valley Middle (Monday schedule); 2 p.m. for Maria Carrillo High.

The status of school for Friday will be based on how quickly PG&E inspects electrical lines and begins to turn on the power, the district said.

No official decision has been made to turn off the power in any of the 16 counties listed for the possible PG&E power shutoff event. That decision is expected Wednesday Morning.