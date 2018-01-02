A North Bay man was arrested last week in connection with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Francisco Aparicio Cortes, of Santa Rosa, was arrested Friday on felony aggravated sexual assault of a minor and was booked into Sonoma County jail on $1 million bail, police said.

Cortes, whose age was reported as either 24 or 28, initially was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 on misdemeanor peeping after the girl's father saw him shining a flashlight in his daughter's bedroom window, police said. The following day, the father suggested to police Cortes had sexually assaulted his daughter, based on thousands of messages found on a family cellphone, some of which were sexual in nature, police said.

On Friday, when Cortes went to the police department to recover his vehicle from the Dec. 21 arrest, detectives took him into custody on the sexual assault charge, police said.

The case is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information should call the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault tip line at (707) 543-4040.