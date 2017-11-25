Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Cocaine Possession

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession of about 20 grams of cocaine and a firearm in Santa Rosa early Saturday morning. (Nov. 25, 2017)

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of possession of about 20 grams of cocaine and a firearm in Santa Rosa early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Christian Kekoa Bazzano, was arrested about a half-hour after midnight in the vicinity of Glenn Street and College Avenue after he was stopped for a minor traffic violation, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

There were two teenagers in the car, Mahurin said.

In addition to the approximately 20 grams of cocaine, officers found more than $3,500 in cash, items associated with narcotic sales and a .40 caliber handgun with a large capacity magazine in the car.

Bazzano was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a loaded firearm in public, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other drug- and firearm-related crimes, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600.