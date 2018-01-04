A North Bay man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Jean Elle reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Noah Holland of Santa Rosa was booked into Sonoma County Jail on multiple felony charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child, committing sexual assault while in the commission of a burglary and violation of probation, police said.

At about 3:55 a.m. Thursday, Rohnert Park police received a 911 call from a mother who said someone had broken into their home and went into her daughter’s bedroom, police said. The mother said the man, later identified as Holland, had taken off his clothes and climbed on top of the girl before she woke up and started screaming, police said. Holland then fled the house, leaving his clothing behind, they said.

Police believe Holland entered unlocked vehicles in front of the house and used a garage door opener to gain access to the garage and then the main house.

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and officers from Santa Rosa Police Department assisted in attempting to locate Holland. Based on previous contacts with Holland, a sheriff’s sergeant located him at an address on 10th street in Santa Rosa, police said. Holland was detained and turned over to Rohnert Park officers

A second man spotted walking with Holland also was arrested. Tristan Ford, 18, had information on Holland’s activity that evening, and was subsequently placed into custody.

Ford was charged with conspiracy, burglary and violation of probation.

Holland is being held on $1 million bail.