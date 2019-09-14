The Santa Rosa police are investigating a suspicious death of a child in a home Saturday. Police say they found an unconscious man and a dead 13-month-old child in the home and found items consistent with narcotics.

Santa Rosa police are investigating the suspicious death of a 13-month-old boy and an unconcious 29-year-old man in the 200 block of Darek Avenue Saturday.

A woman alerted police when she went to check on people who lived in the home. While there she discovered an unconscious man and child on the ground.

The woman then called police and and upon arrival medical personnel began to administer lifesaving efforts on the child. Unfortunately the child did not respond and was pronounced dead.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found items consistent with narcotic use in the home.

No additional information was immediately available.