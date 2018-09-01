Santa Rosa Police Officer Adopts Baby Girl

A Santa Rosa Police Department officer recently welcomed a new baby girl into his family after responding to a pregnant woman’s need for help.

The woman was not looking for typical assistance, she was looking for a home for her unborn baby girl and Officer Whitten, already a father of three girls, took her in.

"After a moving adoption hearing, she is a part of Ofc. Whitten's family," the Santa Rosa Police Department wrote on their Facebook page. "Congratulations, Whitten family, and welcome, baby, to the SRPD family!"