Santa Rosa Woman Arrested on Theft and Fraud Charges--Again

Kathryn Roman, 37, of Santa Rosa was arrested on multiple theft and fraud charges while awaiting sentencing on previous theft-related charges.

Kathryn Roman, who was arrested by Santa Rosa Property Crimes Detectives in March of this year, was arrested on new charges July 11. Police said that in the new case the suspect reportedly stole purses containing credit cards from women’s locker rooms at health clubs. It is reported that she then used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

Roman’s theft-related charges date back to 2010. She has been known by police to wear a wig in an attempt to avoid being identified, authorities said.

Similar activity was reported within other police jurisdictions in Sonoma County in which the suspect displayed the same patterns of criminal activity, authorities confirmed.

Because of her previous arrest, detectives were able to immediately identify Roman when they spotted her on a surveillance recording while investigating the new set of incidents. Roman was arrested on multiple theft and fraud charges, including identity theft and burglary. She was found to be in possession of multiple stolen items belonging to several victims, according to police.