Hanami is a long-standing Japanese tradition of welcoming spring and appreciating the beauty of cherry blossoms so to celebrate, Hakone Estate and Gardens in Saratoga is hosting “Hanami at Hakone” - a special nighttime viewing of their cherry blossoms.



“Hanami at Hakone” runs until April 12 - gates open at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to the nighttime viewing don’t fret, Hakone also offers daytime viewing hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.