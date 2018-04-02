The Four Seasons Silicon Valley is preparing to welcome the prince of Saudi Arabia. It appears the prince has rented out the entire hotel. Laura Sambol reports.

Silicon Valley is rolling out the red carpet for the arrival of a top-secret VIP.

That VIP is believed to be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his entourage.

Recode reports the royal will be visiting many U.S. cities this week, shoring-up ties and discussing investment deals.

The prince is believed to be staying at the Four Seasons Silicon Valley while he's in town. The hotel, located in East Palo Alto, isn’t accepting reservations from Monday, April 2, through Saturday, April 7.

Multiple sources, including Palo Alto investment banker Anu Deshpande, says the prince has rented out the hotel for a week.

"This was brought up this morning in a meeting,” Deshpande said. "That there's a prince who has rented the Four Seasons for the week."

A spokesperson for the Four Seasons told NBC Bay Area: "the hotel is indeed sold out this week due to an inbound VIP delegation group. At this moment we have no knowledge of the specific participants."

Recode is reporting the prince will visit many US cities, trying to improve business relations between the two nations.

In an email to Recode, the hotel staff said: “The State Department has approached the hotel for a large VIP delegation next week. Due to the hotel’s layout and location they’re adamant that we are the best fit for their high security needs which will be restricting the hotel and all outlets from other guests.”

The prince will reportedly meet with Silicon Valley tech leaders including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, bill Gates and elite venture capitalists.

Meantime, those needing a comparable place to say in the area might check out the Westin and the Sheraton.