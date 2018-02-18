Scaffolding Collapse at Construction Site in SF; No Injuries

No injuries were reported in a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in San Francisco, according to city fire officials. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

The collapse occurred in the 3 p.m. hour at Church and Market streets, apparently caused by a strong wind gust.

Bits and pieces of the scaffolding at a new residential complex were blown down and came falling onto the sidewalk.

The sidewalk and one lane of Market Street were closed due to debris in the trees and hanging off the construction project.

It's the second construction incident in San Francisco in a week. Last Sunday, two people were injured, one seriously, after wind gusts apparently caused debris to fall from a building under construction at San Jose Avenue and 23rd Street.