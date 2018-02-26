Scattered Rain to Move Swiftly Across the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Scattered Rain to Move Swiftly Across the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 8:56 PM PST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Rain is expected across the Bay Area overnight and Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region, weather forecasters said. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Rain is expected across the Bay Area overnight and Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region, weather forecasters said.

    As the front passes from north to south, rain may fall in scattered areas, thunderstorms are possible and breezy conditions are likely, they said.

    The system will move southward into the Monterey Bay Region by later Monday morning or early in the afternoon, weather officials said.

    Rainfall amounts will be light, generally under a quarter of an inch outside of higher elevation spots. Even the typical wet spots should stay under half an inch, forecasters said.

    Snow levels could drop to around 2,000 feet, and many higher elevation spots could see a dusting of snow, they said.

    A stronger and wetter storm is expected to move into the region Wednesday night, with rain continuing at least through Friday, weather officials said.

    Bay City News contributed to this report. 

