Scattered Showers, Breezy Conditions Return to the Bay Area

Periods of brief, heavy downpours will be possible this afternoon with gusty winds kicking up this evening. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

After a brief respite from a stormy week of weather, much of the Bay Area on Sunday once again saw a return of scattered showers and breezy winds.

Scattered rain was already falling across parts of the region Sunday morning. Off-and-on showers are expected to continue through the afternoon before heavier showers kick in around 6 p.m. in the North Bay and spread to the south, weather officials said. A "small chance" of thunderstorms is also in the forecast for later Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's storm has prompted officials to issue a wind advisory between 6 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday for the coast and areas immediately hugging the San Francisco Bay. Wind speeds are slated to check in between 20 and 30 mph with some gusts peaking as high as 45 mph.

The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood advisory between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday for areas along the water.

Rainfall totals for Sunday are not expected to come close to what the Bay Area witnessed during the middle of last week when a major storm system lashed the region with heavy rain.

The coastal hills, North Bay mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains could lead the way with about one-half inch or more of rain collected, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda. Locations in the valleys and near the bay could only see about one-quarter of an inch of rain.

When it comes to Sunday night's Super Blood Wolf Moon, Bay Area residents may or may not be able to catch a glimpse of the lunar phenomenon due to mostly cloudy skies.

Farther north, a flash flood watch has been issued for communities hit by last year's devastating wildfire.

The National Weather Service says mud and debris flows are possible in and around the town of Paradise through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say thunderstorms packing heavy rainfall could cause small rivers and creeks to rise quickly.

No evacuations have been ordered but the Butte County Sherriff's Office says residents should be prepared to leave if flooding occurs.

Paradise was virtually incinerated two months ago by the Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 15,000 homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.