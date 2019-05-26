Expect a rainy start with cloudy skies to start your Sunday. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unoffical start of summer, but the weather in the Bay Area and the rest of Northern California certainly doesn't feel summer-like.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will be in the mix for much of the Bay Area throughout the day Sunday, according to weather officials. The National Weather Service said there is a 10 to 15% chance of thunderstorms popping up across the region.

Over in the Sierra Nevada, snow is expected to fall through early Monday, according to the weather service. Snow levels could drop as low as 5,500 feet. At the pass levels, anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall.

Motorists travelling through the mountains during the holiday weekend are encouraged to check road conditions before heading out into the elements.