Scouts Plant Flags at Presidio to Honor Fallen Vets - NBC Bay Area
Scouts Plant Flags at Presidio to Honor Fallen Vets

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Scouts Plant American Flags on Veterans' Head Stones in San Francisco

    Scouts from all over the Bay Area honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in San Francisco's National Cemetery in Presidio Saturday. The 500 Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts planted an American flag at the head stone of each veteran.

    Scouts from all over the Bay Area honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in San Francisco’s National Cemetery in Presidio Saturday.

    The 500 Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts planted an American flag at the head stone of each veteran, a total of about 26,000 flags.

    The annual event is held for the scouts to recognize and honor those who fought for our freedom.

    The reason it's important to plant flags is it shows respect and you're basically saying that 'I respect you and you fought for our country,'" said one of the Boy Scouts.

    Along with the American flags, the scouts also planted a special blue flag for 35 veterans who received the medal of honor.

    "I feel honored because I get to celebrate something so important," said Boy Scout Andrew Gomez.

