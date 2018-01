Firefighters put water on a scrap metal pile in San Leandro that caught fire. (Jan. 5, 2017)

Firefighters on Friday extinguished flames that engulfed a scrap metal pile in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire broke out at Alco Iron and Metal Company, which is located near Davis Street and Doolittle Drive, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews.

Further information was not available.