Sea Animal Blocks Traffic on 101 in South City: CHP

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    How did a sea creature get on the highway in South San Francisco?

    That's what California High Patrol officers were trying to figure Tuesday morning after they received reports of some kind of sea animal, possibly a sea otter, on a lane of northbound Highway 101 near Grand Avenue.

    Preliminary CHP report said vehicles are stopped on the highway and some passengers had flashers on in order to try and prevent the animal from going into the slow lane.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Speaking of a sea creature showing up somewhere it's not supposed to be, an elephant seal showed up on the shore in San Francisco earlier this month to molt.

    Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

