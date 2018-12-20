Seal Spotted Making Trip to Oakland International Airport - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Seal Spotted Making Trip to Oakland International Airport

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sweat More, Sleep Better
    Alameda County Sheriff's Office
    A seal spotted near Oakland International Airport. (Dec. 20, 2018)

    Just in time for the holiday rush, a small seal made its way to Oakland International Airport early Thursday morning only to be escorted back home by authorities.

    The Alameda County Sheriff's Office posted footage to its social media pages capturing deputies safely steering the seal back to the waters of the San Francisco Bay.

    "We are not exactly sure where he was headed but a flight to Hawaii is suspected," the sheriff's office quipped on Facebook.

    The sheriff's office added on Twitter that the seal was "a very cool customer" who "handles holiday travel well."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices