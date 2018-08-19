It has been a month since Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa woman who grew up in Oakland, went missing without a trace.

Tibbetts, 20, hasn't been seen or heard from since July 18, when she went for her usual evening run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, about 70 miles east of Des Moines.

That night, she left a house where she had been dogsitting to go jogging, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing the next morning when she didn't show up at work, officials said.

A reward fund for Tibbetts' safe return had reached $385,700 as of Sunday evening. The fund is being compiled by Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been involved in the search for Tibbetts and have received hundreds of tips, according to Crime Stoppers.

Tibbetts' father, Rob, who had been actively involved in the search, returned to the Bay Area over the weekend for "a break" at the behest of investigators, according to local media.

Mollie Tibbetts attended Corpus Christi Catholic School in Oakland for kindergarten and first grade.