Sebastopol Police Seeks 18-Year-Old Suspect in Fatal Stabbing - NBC Bay Area
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sebastopol Police Seeks 18-Year-Old Suspect in Fatal Stabbing

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspect of Fatal Stabbing in Sonoma Co. on the Loose

    Sonoma County police are in search of an 18-year-old teen linked to a deadly stabbing. Anthony Ibach is the suspect in the stabbing death of a 19 year old man in a parking lot on Bodega Avenue just after noon Saturday. He is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in a parking lot near West Hills Circle Saturday afternoon and Sebastopol police are looking for the suspect.

    Cory Alan Vaughn had suffered significant stab wounds after a fight broke out in a parking lot on Bodega Ave. following a disturbance at a house party, according to police.

    Vaughn's associate tried to perform CPR on him before paramedics arrived but they were not able to resuscitate him, police said.

    Witnesses said the suspect, 18-year-old Anthony William Ibach, fought with the victim in the lot and stabbed him before fleeing the scene in a burgundy BMW sedan with a sun roof, police said.

    Ibach is a 6'2" white male with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs about 185 pounds, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

    Police asked anyone with information to contact Sebastopol Police at 707-829-4400.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices