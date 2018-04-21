Sonoma County police are in search of an 18-year-old teen linked to a deadly stabbing. Anthony Ibach is the suspect in the stabbing death of a 19 year old man in a parking lot on Bodega Avenue just after noon Saturday. He is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect of Fatal Stabbing in Sonoma Co. on the Loose

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in a parking lot near West Hills Circle Saturday afternoon and Sebastopol police are looking for the suspect.

Cory Alan Vaughn had suffered significant stab wounds after a fight broke out in a parking lot on Bodega Ave. following a disturbance at a house party, according to police.

Vaughn's associate tried to perform CPR on him before paramedics arrived but they were not able to resuscitate him, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect, 18-year-old Anthony William Ibach, fought with the victim in the lot and stabbed him before fleeing the scene in a burgundy BMW sedan with a sun roof, police said.

Video South Bay Girl at Center of Potential Cancer Breakthrough

Ibach is a 6'2" white male with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs about 185 pounds, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Sebastopol Police at 707-829-4400.