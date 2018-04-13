You can watch the baby red-tailed hawks live cam on YouTube.

Just after the first egg hatched a fuzzy baby bird on Wednesday afternoon, the second egg in the red-tailed hawk’s nest in San Francisco’s Presidio is on its way!

Luckily, a webcam installed by the Presidio in February has been recording the daily activities of the pair of red-tailed hawks and has caught the hatchling’s first moments live.

Both eggs were laid in early March, the beginning of nesting season for hummingbirds, eagles, hawks, and many other birds of prey.

RAW: Second Red-Tailed Hawk Hatches in Nest in San Francisco’s Presidio

Hawks seem to be a big fan of the Presidio as it is an important stop on the Pacific Flyway, the major north-south flyway for migratory birds, which also makes it a hotspot for bird watching with 323 different types of birds spotted in the park.

Additionally, red-tailed hawks are common in numerous cities across the country.

They are known to enjoy nesting on man-made structures like the crossbars of utility poles and towers, and are incredibly tolerant of human disturbances as long as food is available and the landscape includes adequate space.