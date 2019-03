A second Shake Shack has is now in the North Bay. Locals lined up out the door in Larkspur during the soft opening of the popular burger chain.

From a hot dog stand in New York City, a second Shake Shack has now opened in the North Bay.

Residents lined up out the door Tuesday in Larkspur at the brand new burger place.

The official opening will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. The food establishment is located at Larkspur's Marin County Mart.

The first Shake Shack opened in Palo Alto back in December.