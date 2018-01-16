Secretary of State Tillerson to Talk Syria at Stanford Speaking Event - NBC Bay Area
Secretary of State Tillerson to Talk Syria at Stanford Speaking Event

By Bay City News

Published 5 hours ago

    File image of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to discuss the future of Syria during an event at Stanford University on Wednesday morning.

    Tillerson will be joined by Condoleezza Rice, the 66th Secretary of State who served under President George W. Bush, at 11:15 a.m. in Hauck Auditorium at 435 Lasuen Mall.

    The event will be hosted by the Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

    Organizers say that space is limited, but Tillerson's remarks will be streaming live online or on YouTube.

