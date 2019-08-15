New Security Cameras Coming to San Francisco's Chinatown - NBC Bay Area
New Security Cameras Coming to San Francisco's Chinatown

By Pete Suratos

Published 11 minutes ago

    The Best Places on Earth
    Margarethe Wichert/Getty Images
    A car drives through Chinatown on October 11, 2013 in San Francisco.

    New security cameras will soon be installed around San Francisco's Chinatown.

    The city will install 18 high-definition cameras along Stockton street from the Sacramento Street tunnel to Washington Street. The cameras will be installed at some point early next month.

    The cameras are designed to both serve as a crime deterrent and act as a tool to assist San Francisco police in the event of a crime.

    People in the Asian American community have expressed concerns in the past regarding safety, specifically the number of assaults and robberies occurring in their neighborhood.

    San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin says that $45,000 in funding was allocated from the Chinatown Central Subway Mitigation Fund to cover the project.

