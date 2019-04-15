Semi-Truck, Bus Burn at Scene of Oakland Sideshow

People in Oakland Sunday night ransacked a semi-truck and apparently set it and a bus on fire following a sideshow, according to firefighters. Sharon Katsuda reports.

People in Oakland Sunday night ransacked a semi-truck and apparently set it and a bus on fire following a sideshow, according to firefighters.

The bus and semi-truck burned at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, firefighters reported.

"Luckily no one in the bus or semi was hurt as a result of this senseless mob," firefighters wrote on Facebook. "Enough!"

According to a taco truck worker stationed at the intersection, sideshows started around 3 p.m. The worker said the sideshows started out small, but as time went by, more people and cars flocked to the intersection.

The worker said that around 8:45 p.m. is when the situation got out of hand. As people flooded the streets, the worker said the bus and the semi-truck became trapped in the intersection and couldn't get through.

Videos posted to social media showed people ransacking the truck, tossing items out to others on the street. Others could be seen throwing what appeared to be toilet paper into the air as debris burned on the pavement.

The taco truck worker said people set the bus and semi-truck on fire amid the chaos.

Oakland police said officers responded to the scene, and that the scene at that intersection was starting to break up by about 10 p.m. There were no reports of injuries, and no arrests reported, police said.

This same intersection was the scene of a sideshow on April 7; a social media video of that incident showed three vehicles spinning their tires, making smoke and sliding around that intersection.

Bay City News contributed to this report.