Traffic is being diverted after a big-rig accident on Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo.

Westbound lanes are blocked Friday afternoon on Highway 92 in San Mateo after a collision involving a truck.

A California Highway Patrol incident log shows the truck was carrying 80,000 pounds of garbage. It overturned onto the roadway.

Traffic is being diverting at Lower Lakes. CHP says delays are expected until 3 p.m. and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No serious injuries were reported, officials say.