Sen. Kamala Harris Holds Fundraiser in Oakland Seeking Democratic Nomination
Sen. Kamala Harris Holds Fundraiser in Oakland Seeking Democratic Nomination

By Jean Elle

Published 17 minutes ago

    Sen. Kamala Harris Fundraises in Oakland

    Oakland native and presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris stopped by Oakland to fundraise for her campaign. She in one of 16 candidates currently seeking the democratic nomination. Jean Elle reports.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Senator Kamala Harris made a stop in Oakland Friday and gave a speech attendants described as "powerful."

    "She speaks truth to power and that’s what we need right now," said Fresno resident, Samuel Norman. 

    Harris spoke at the "For The People" reception which included Rep. Barbara Lee and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

    "I think people want leaders who are going to speak truth no matter how hard it is to hear and have a vision for the future I can provide that," Harris said. 

    Harris has expresses her support for Medicare for all and raises for teachers.

    "She's come out and shared some progressive positions in process distinguished herself from other candidates," said NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerson.

    The Oakland native is one of 16 candidates seeking the democratic nomination.

