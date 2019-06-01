Senator Bernie Sanders Speaks to Thousands of Supporters at San Jose Rally - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

Senator Bernie Sanders Speaks to Thousands of Supporters at San Jose Rally

By Jennifer Gonzalez

25 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
Thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters gathered at San Jose’s Arena Green Park on Saturday, June 1 to listen to the presidential hopeful speak on issues he hopes to tackle if elected president.
More Photo Galleries
'Leave Seals Be This Pupping Season:' The Marine Mammal Center Reminds Visitors
A Special Night Viewing of Cherry Blossoms at Hakone Gardens
Connect With Us
AdChoices