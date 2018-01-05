A jury has convicted three Santa Clara County Jail deputies of second-degree murder in the beating death of an inmate in 2015. Robert Handa reports. (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)

Three Santa Clara County jail deputies found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of inmate Michael Tyree have been sentenced to 15 years to life, a judge ruled Friday.

Jereh Lubrin, 30, Rafael Rodriguez, 28, and Matthew Farris, 28, in June were convicted in the killing of bipolar 31-year-old Tyree on Aug. 26, 2015, the night before he was found dead in his cell with his spleen ruptured nearly in two.

The defense had claimed that Tyree's death was not a homicide, suggesting that he died by suicide by jumping onto the corner of the sink in his cell, rupturing his organs.

The prosecution said the jail guards thrived on the abuse of their power over inmates.

Michael James Tyree pictured in 2012.

