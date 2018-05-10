FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Williams wants to help diversify the tech industry now that she is joining a Silicon Valley boardroom for the first time. Online poll taking service SurveyMonkey announced Williams’ appointment to its board on Wednesday, May 24, along with Intuit CEO Brad Smith. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Serena Williams will return to the court in July after backing out of multiple tournaments to get her health back on track.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will compete at the 2018 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the San Jose State University, the tournament announced Wednesday.

Williams had withdrawn from the Madrid Open and the upcoming Italian Open, saying she needed more time to be "100 percent ready to compete."

The tennis powerhouse returned to tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter.

Williams, a four-time Italian Open champion, has not played since her a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world and is the first stop of the U.S. Open Series, according to the MSVC website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.