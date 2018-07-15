Serena Williams, left, and Alexis Ohanian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian posted a prideful and emotionally charged Instagram on Saturday after his wife lost in the Wimbledon final.

Ohanian, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded San Francisco-based Reddit, predicted Williams was "just getting started" on her tennis comeback trail after giving birth to the San Francisco couple's daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

The baby was born by C-section, and Ohanian indicated Williams' endured serious complications after the birth, writing, "Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery, and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. ... We just wanted her to survive — 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."

Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in that match, but Ohanian also predicted in the post, "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon — she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."