A serial rapist who police said disguised himself as a rideshare driver to prey on victims has been arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Friday.

Law enforcement officials arrested San Mateo resident Orlando Vilchez Lazo, 37, on four counts of rape by force and other assault charges. SFPD said Laso waited outside local bars in San Francisco for women looking for their ride-share vehicles, and took them to another location and assaulted them.

The first incident dates back to 2013 and three other rapes were reported in 2018, said SFPD Commander Greg McEachern.

"These assaults were violent rapes by a serial rapist who wasn't going to stop until he got caught," McEachern said.



McEachern said investigators are looking into whether Lazo was actually a registered ride-share driver. He said investigators believe there are other victims and urge them to come forward.