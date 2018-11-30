Series of Armed Robberies Hit Vallejo Neighborhood

A series of armed robberies rocked a Vallejo neighborhood Friday.
The first incident was reported at a Vallejo charter school, which was placed on lockdown, after an armed robbery suspect ran onto campus.
Police said the man had just robbed a person on the street before running onto school grounds. The suspect attempted to hide on the roof before trying to make a run for it.
"He fled from officers after repeated warnings and fled onto the field," Vallejo police Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.
Shortly after that incident, police reported a second armed suspect struck a gas station less than a block away from the school. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded gas and cigarettes before running away.
The suspect was described by witnesses as wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and black pants.
Then, a man fitting that same description, hit again. This time at the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant across the street. The suspect pointed a gun at the cashiers, declaring it was a hold-up.
"I thought he was going to kill us because there's a gun," said Sweetshell Villarosa with the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant.
Luckily, an off-duty BART police officer was in the restaurant having breakfast and tackled the suspect before he could get away.
"He's a superhero for us because he saved the day for us," said Mylen Nicado with the restaurant.
Ann Ret was inside the restaurant during the hold-up and is grateful police responded quickly. At least two of the suspects are in custody.