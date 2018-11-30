Series of Armed Robberies Hit Vallejo Neighborhood

A terrifying morning in Vallejo as a neighborhood gets hit with three armed robberies -- one right after another. NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez reports.

A series of armed robberies rocked a Vallejo neighborhood Friday.

The first incident was reported at a Vallejo charter school, which was placed on lockdown, after an armed robbery suspect ran onto campus.

Police said the man had just robbed a person on the street before running onto school grounds. The suspect attempted to hide on the roof before trying to make a run for it.

"He fled from officers after repeated warnings and fled onto the field," Vallejo police Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Shortly after that incident, police reported a second armed suspect struck a gas station less than a block away from the school. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded gas and cigarettes before running away.

The suspect was described by witnesses as wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and black pants.

Then, a man fitting that same description, hit again. This time at the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant across the street. The suspect pointed a gun at the cashiers, declaring it was a hold-up.

"I thought he was going to kill us because there's a gun," said Sweetshell Villarosa with the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant.

Luckily, an off-duty BART police officer was in the restaurant having breakfast and tackled the suspect before he could get away.

"He's a superhero for us because he saved the day for us," said Mylen Nicado with the restaurant.

Ann Ret was inside the restaurant during the hold-up and is grateful police responded quickly. At least two of the suspects are in custody.