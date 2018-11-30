Series of Armed Robberies Hit Vallejo Neighborhood - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Series of Armed Robberies Hit Vallejo Neighborhood

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Series of Armed Robberies Hit Vallejo Neighborhood

    A terrifying morning in Vallejo as a neighborhood gets hit with three armed robberies -- one right after another. NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez reports.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    A series of armed robberies rocked a Vallejo neighborhood Friday.

    The first incident was reported at a Vallejo charter school, which was placed on lockdown, after an armed robbery suspect ran onto campus.

    Police said the man had just robbed a person on the street before running onto school grounds. The suspect attempted to hide on the roof before trying to make a run for it.

    "He fled from officers after repeated warnings and fled onto the field," Vallejo police Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

    Shortly after that incident, police reported a second armed suspect struck a gas station less than a block away from the school. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded gas and cigarettes before running away.

    The suspect was described by witnesses as wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and black pants.

    Then, a man fitting that same description, hit again. This time at the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant across the street. The suspect pointed a gun at the cashiers, declaring it was a hold-up.

    "I thought he was going to kill us because there's a gun," said Sweetshell Villarosa with the Ihaw Ihaw restaurant.

    Luckily, an off-duty BART police officer was in the restaurant having breakfast and tackled the suspect before he could get away.

    "He's a superhero for us because he saved the day for us," said Mylen Nicado with the restaurant.

    Ann Ret was inside the restaurant during the hold-up and is grateful police responded quickly. At least two of the suspects are in custody.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices