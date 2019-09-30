Series of Small Earthquakes in Dublin: USGS

A series of small earthquakes has been reported in the Dublin area since Sunday night.

The United States Geological Survey reports at least five temblors above magnitude 2.0, with a magnitude 2.7 and magnitude 2.9 striking Monday.

Here's a look at the small temblors reported in the general area of Alcosta Boulevard, in between the San Ramon Creek and Bollinger Canyon Road:

M2.09 - 6:24 p.m. Sunday

M2.04 - 6:25 p.m. Sunday

M2.7 - 4:52 p.m. Monday

M2.9 - 6:18 p.m. Monday

M2.2 - 6:21 p.m. Monday

