Series of Small Earthquakes in Dublin: USGS - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Series of Small Earthquakes in Dublin: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 54 minutes ago

    AFP/Getty Images
    File image.

    A series of small earthquakes has been reported in the Dublin area since Sunday night.

    The United States Geological Survey reports at least five temblors above magnitude 2.0, with a magnitude 2.7 and magnitude 2.9 striking Monday. 

    Here's a look at the small temblors reported in the general area of Alcosta Boulevard, in between the San Ramon Creek and Bollinger Canyon Road:

    • M2.09 - 6:24 p.m. Sunday
    • M2.04 - 6:25 p.m. Sunday
    • M2.7 - 4:52 p.m. Monday
    • M2.9 - 6:18 p.m. Monday
    • M2.2 - 6:21 p.m. Monday

    View recent temblors in our Bay Area earthquake map.

