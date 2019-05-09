Seriously Injured Sunnyvale Attack Victim Breaks Silence

A software engineer who was seriously injured after a driver in Sunnyvale intentionally plowed into a group of people broke his silence Thursday from a South Bay rehabilitation center, where he continues to recover. Robedt Handa reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A software engineer who was seriously injured after a driver in Sunnyvale intentionally plowed into a group of people broke his silence Thursday from a South Bay rehabilitation center, where he continues to recover.

Ping Liu, 51, who was one of eight people injured in the April 23 attack, suffered two broken legs, a broken arm and a broken shoulder after a man drove his car into a crowd of men, women and children on El Camino Real in Sunnyvale.

Liu was briefly in a coma and is still immobile.

Police say it was an intentional attack on what the driver thought was a group of Muslims.

Liu is trying to overcome tremendous physical and emotional pain and has scars that ensure he'll never forget that traumatic day.

"Suddenly, I saw a black vehicle appear suddenly in front of me, and then I feel 'I know what will happen.'"

As he spoke Thursday, Liu lied immobile, staring out a window in between physical therapy sessions at the rehabilitation center. He needs the help of his wife Sharon just to get a drink of water. He said he learned only two days ago that police believe the suspect, identified as Iraq War veteran Isaiah Peoples, 34, targeted the crowd because of their perceived race and religion.

"I don’t hate him actually," Liu said. "I have no hatred. I feel sorry for him actually. He didn’t accomplish anything."

Liu is an avid runner, a marathon runner. As he lied motionless, he said he’s trying not to be bitter.

"I want people to help each other instead of hurt or hate each other," he said.

Liu just moved to Silicon Valley from Canada in January. Now, he and his wife want to move back, but he says he will be in therapy indefinitely.