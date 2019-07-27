Seven Suspects in Custody in Connection With June Shooting

Seven people were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting outside a San Mateo bar in June.

The arrests were the result of an investigation that led police and SWAT teams to serve seven arrest warrants and four search warrants across four California counties. Law enforcement in Alameda, Orange, San Joaquin, and San Mateo counties took the suspects into custody on a range of assault and conspiracy charges, with one suspect, Floyd Tuione, 27, a resident of Cypress in Orange County, facing three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Tuione, a felon, also faces multiple firearms charges.

The other six suspects arrested this week were: Adrian Halatoa, 18; Gary Tuione, 19; Sela Kioa, 21; William Halatoa, 24; Halaholo Halatoa, 27 and Tonga Moa, 2. All of the the suspects except Floyd Tuione are from Oakland.

Police believe the shooting incident, which took place June 23 outside Club Shoreview in San Mateo, was an isolated incident. Police said that it was not a random attack, and although dozens of shots were fired only one bystander sustained minor injury.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Morsilli at (650) 522-7670 or by email at nmorsilli@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

San Mateo police are asking residents to help keep the city safe by learning to be a good witness, calling police if any suspicious activity is noticed and utilizing security cameras.

Information about how to be a good witness is available at https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/DocumentCenter/View/38168/TIPS-FROM-SMPD-ON-BEING-A-GOOD-WITNESS.

Police also encourage anyone with security cameras to register them at https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/2726/Video-Surveillance-Registration in order to help officers conduct regular canvassing.