Officials Respond to Several Brush Fires Along Byron Highway - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Officials Respond to Several Brush Fires Along Byron Highway

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBC Bay Area

    Fire officials are responding to reports of several brush fires burning along the Byron Highway in East Alameda County Wednesday afternoon. 

    "Due to the whipping winds, we’re seeing several small fires spotting in fields across Byron Highway," the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District said on Twitter.

    East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said "everyone" has been dispatched to the scene.

    CAL Fire officials are flying a helicopter over the area, "performing water drops," the Irrigation District said.

    Top News: 8,000 Starbuck Stores Close For Bias Training

    [NATL] Top News Photos: 8,000 Starbuck Stores Close For Bias Training
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices