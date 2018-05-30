Officials Respond to Several Brush Fires Along Byron Highway

Fire officials are responding to reports of several brush fires burning along the Byron Highway in East Alameda County Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to the whipping winds, we’re seeing several small fires spotting in fields across Byron Highway," the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District said on Twitter.

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said "everyone" has been dispatched to the scene.

CAL Fire officials are flying a helicopter over the area, "performing water drops," the Irrigation District said.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.