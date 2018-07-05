Sex Offender Arrested on New Sex Charges in Morgan Hill

A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday in Morgan Hill after he was seen following and recording a woman walking home from the downtown area, according to Morgan Hill police.

Christian Rowen, 45, of Gilroy was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of violating his sex registration requirements, drug possession and assault with intent to commit a sexual assault, police said.

At about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rowen was seen driving a silver SUV and following a 20-year-old woman as she walked home in the area of Dunne and Del Monte avenues, police said. As the woman continued walking, the vehicle appeared to pass by, park and wait for her to catch up. The driver appeared to be recording her walking past his vehicle before repeating that cycle, police said.

When the woman arrived home, she saw Rowen in his vehicle, waiting outside her house. Police responded and determined Rowen was out of compliance with the sex offender registration requirements, police said. During a search of his vehicle, police located a mechanical sexual device and narcotics.

Anyone with additional information related to Tuesday's incident or other incidents involving Rowen should contact Detective Chris Woodrow (669) 253-4914 or the anonymous tip line at 4080947-STOP (7867).