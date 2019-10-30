Shake Shack Announces Upcoming Opening at Westfield Center

Popular East Coast burger chain Shake Shack has announced another upcoming Bay Area opening for 2020, this time in San Francisco’s Westfield Center at Fifth and Market streets, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This announcement comes after a slew of upcoming and recent openings from the restaurant known for crinkle-cut fries and seasonal shakes. In August, Shake Shack announced plans to open a store on the ground-level of Uptown Station in Oakland. The burger chain recently opened locations in December in Palo Alto, Larkspur in March and another location in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow is set to open pending city review.

According to the Chronicle, it is not yet known which part of Westfield Center the restaurant will be in.