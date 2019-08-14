Shake Shack to Expand to Oakland

Getty Images In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant.

Popular burger chain Shake Shack will open its first Oakland restaurant at Uptown Station, one of the city’s most prominent buildings, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The New York burger chain has stores in 30 states and 15 countries, according to its website. Many of the California locations are currently in Southern California, but the chain is beginning to expand throughout the Bay Area.

The Chronicle reported that the Shake Shack will have stores opening in Palo Alto in December, Larkspur in March and a San Francisco location in Cow Hollow, which is currently hiring, is undergoing city review.

The soon-to-be Oakland location at 1955 Broadway is in an area of Oakland that has seen recent changes with new apartment buildings, restaurants and events that draw visitors, the Chronicle reported.

The eight-story building where Shake Shack will be located is about half a city block long and has about 356,000 square feet of office space.

Built in 1929, Uptown Station’s first business was department store H.C. Capwell. From 1996 until 2014 the building was a Sears location, and in 2015 Uber purchased the building with plans to make it an office space—plans that never came to fruition, as the company sold it to the CIM Group in 2017, according to the Chronicle.

Late last year credit card processing company Square signed a lease with the CIM Group and began working on development plans, leasing of its office space. The Chronicle reported that the company has confirmed it is seeking tenants for sublease.

The Shake Shack will be in a part of the building's ground-level retail space