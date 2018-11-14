Shanahan Tells Players They're Auditioning for 2019 Jobs

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) wants his players to go all out over the final six games of this season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan is in Year 2 of a six-year contract, so even though his team is 2-8, he’s likely not going anywhere soon.

Plus, there are extenuating circumstances. If you lose your starting quarterback, your No. 1 running back and have key injuries at linebacker, wide receiver and in the secondary – all coming either before or early in the season – you’re going to get the benefit of the doubt.

But that doesn’t mean Shanahan is going to give his players the same kind of leeway.

As the 49ers head into their bye week, Shanahan said he wants to know which players on this roster want to be here next year and beyond. As Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reported, Shanahan spoke to his team Tuesday and told players the remaining games this season will be an evaluation period to gauge which players are part of the team’s plan for 2019.

“Do they want to solidify themselves as a starter, a backup?” he told Biderman. “Do they want to be a part of it here? Do they want to be one of the answers or a solution to what we’re going through?”

Though the Niners aren’t in the running for anything but the No. 1 pick in next spring’s draft, Shanahan told reporters his players have to realize “you’re always playing for something.” In this case, a spot on the team in 2019.

“We’ll see the guys who truly want to be a part of this,” Shanahan told Biderman. “And I see better than I hear.”

One thing Shanahan also made clear is that Nick Mullens will remain the team’s starting quarterback. Although C.J. Beathard is healthy and ready to go, Mullens started Monday night in the loss to the 1-7 Giants and completed 27-of-39 throws for 250 yards. The week before, he led the 49ers to a win over the Raiders.

“Nick Mullens is our starter until I say different,” said Shanahan.

The 49ers will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 25, at Tampa Bay.