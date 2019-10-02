Shanahan is Being Cautious, Even After 49ers' 3-0 Start

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan (center) celebrated with his team after its most recent victory, over the Steelers. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The 49ers are 3-0, well-rested after a bye week and starting to get some national buzz.

This week’s ESPN Football Power Index included the 49ers in two of its 10 most-likely computer-generated Super Bowl matchups, and NFL.com now has San Francisco No. 7 in its weekly NFL power rankings.

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to wave off accolades for his team after just three games.

As the 49ers prepare this week to play the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Shanahan says yes, it’s good to be undefeated, but 13 games remain.

“I’ve been 5-0 and not made the playoffs before, so that doesn’t mean much," he told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

That was in 2015, when he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. That quick start was surpassed by a later six-game losing streak and a final record of 8-8.

But, Shanahan does like what he sees. He likes the potential.

With wins over the Bucs, Bengals and Steelers, the 49ers defense has been more dynamic and the offense more explosive. Newcomers such as Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel have made major impacts. And, a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback gives the 49ers a chance in every game.

So, Shanahan is optimistic this team can continue to win – but nothing is a given. Three straight wins could be followed by three straight losses.

“You’ve got to believe,” he said. “There’s lots of things that make you believe. You’ve got to believe that you’re good enough, and I think we’ve added some guys that definitely help, and I think guys that have played here know they’re good enough. They’ve gone and been in a lot of situations. I feel like guys are getting better, and that’s the confidence that helps you believe in yourself.”

The 49ers host the 2-2 Browns Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff set for 5:15 p.m.