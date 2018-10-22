Shanahan is Sticking With Beathard, Despite Problems

Niners quarterback C.J. Beathard (No. 3) had to run for his life most of Sunday's game against the Rams. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that C.J. Beathard has had his problems since taking over for Jimmy Garroppolo at quarterback. The 49ers have lost every game he’s started this season and he’s thrown as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes while also taking 14 sacks in his four starts.

In Sunday’s 39-10 loss to the undefeated Rams, Beathard completed just 56 percent of his throws, threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan says Beathard isn’t going anywhere. When the 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Arizona, Beathard will again be the starter. Seccond-stringer Nick Mullens – promoted from the practice squad – won’t be replacing him. Neither will veteran Tom Savage, who was released by the team just days after being signed as a free agent.

“Because C.J. is the best quarterback we have in our building,” said Shanahan after Sunday’s game, when asked why Beathard will continue to start.

Shanahan says the 49ers are being beaten on a lot of fronts. The 0-4 record with Beathard is a reflection of the team.

Added Shanahan: “It’s not just C.J., it’s everyone. The quarterback – when the ball leaves his hands – he’s going to get credit for that turnover, but by no means is it 100 percent on C.J. Of course he’s got to do better. I’ve got to do better and we’ve got to do a lot better around him.”

Plus, the 49ers couldn’t protect Beathard Sunday. The Rams sacked him seven times and Beathard took even more hits. That doesn’t give the second-year QB much time or room in the pocket to do much of anything. Tackle Joe Staley says he and his linemates haven’t done their job.

“We put that on us, offensive linemen,” Staley told Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “Our job is to protect the quarterback. So, you’re always striving for a clean game and obviously today was not a clean game at all. A lot of credit to (the Rams), but we have a lot of faith in our abilities as well. So that’s not the standard we’re trying to have here.”

The 49ers interior blockers were torn apart by Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had a career-high four sacks, five quarterback hits, nine tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Staley said Donald is a special player, deserving of all his accolades and a new, six-year, $135 million contract.

“But at the end of the day, he’s an NFL player,” Staley told Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. “You’ve got to do a better job blocking him.”

Otherwise, Beathard is going to have a hard time executing any of the plays in Shanahan’s playbook.

The 49ers’ game Sunday against Arizona is scheduled for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff.