Cue the "Jaws" music.

A helicopter company on Tuesday shared footage of a shark closely circling a kayaker in the Monterey Bay near Aptos. While the kayaker appears to be OK following the close encounter captured on video, he was at one point inexplicably in the water just feet away from the patrolling shark.

At the beginning of the video shot by Specialized Helicopters, Inc. out of Watsonville, the kayaker is seen paddling away at a steady pace before pulling his paddle out of the water — perhaps after seeing the shark gliding below. The kayaker continues to float and gently paddle for several more seconds while the sharks circles, at times coming within feet of the small kayak.

The video then cuts to another angle and captures the kayaker in the water next to the kayak with the shark swimming away nearby. It is not clear at this time how the kayaker ended up in the water.

The kayaker eventually manages to climb back onto the kayak before the video comes to an end.

The helicopter company noted on Facebook that "all ended well" for the kayaker and the shark.

Further information was not immediately available.