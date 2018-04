SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 16: Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks is congratulated by teammates after he scored a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks erupted for four goals in the second period to trounce the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at SAP Center in San Jose.

The win gave the Sharks a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.