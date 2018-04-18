Sharks Sweep Ducks in First-Round Playoff Series

SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 16: Goalie Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks defends against Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks during the third period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Sharks swept the Anaheim Ducks out of the first round, and advanced to the second thanks to a 2-1 win Wednesday night.

Martin Jones made 30 saves, and Tomas Hertl scored the series-clincher with 10:51 left in the third period to seal the second sweep in franchise history, and San Jose’s first-ever series victory against Anaheim.

San Jose scored the game’s first goal for the third time in the series. Sorensen opened the scoring 5:43 in to the game, lifting his own rebound over a sprawling John Gibson for his third goal of the playoffs. Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf waved helplessly at the puck on its path to the back of the net, but could only redirect it across the goal line.

Gibson only faced eight shots over the next 35 minutes, after the Sharks peppered him with six prior to Sorensen’s goal. The game shifted decidedly in the Ducks’ favor following that goal, but Martin Jones stood in their way for the fourth straight game.

Rickard Rakell appeared to tie the game for Anaheim early in the third period on a power play, but the goal was overturned after Peter DeBoer correctly challenged the play as offside. The officials overturned it, and San Jose killed the penalty without incident.

The Sharks killed another penalty in the third period, but Andrew Cogliano tied the game for the Ducks at even strength. with 12:07 remaining in regulation. The tie lasted 76 seconds.

Tomas Hertl tipped Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s point shot past Gibson, and sent SAP Center into a frenzy. San Jose took a lead it would not relinquish.

Anaheim challenged Jones with just three shots in the final 10 minutes and change. The Ducks pulled Gibson with less than two minutes remaining, but couldn't enter the Sharks’ zone.

San Jose tried for an empty-netter, but effectively ran out the clock and, ultimately, the series.