Sharks Begin Second Round of NHL Playoffs Against Colorado

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates after he scored a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 23, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After winning a thrilling Game 7 on Tuesday to win their first-round series in the National Hockey League playoffs, the San Jose Sharks will begin the second round Friday by hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

Game 1 of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose and will be followed by Game 2 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The Sharks made a stunning comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the third period Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights and won Game 7 in overtime.

They now face a Colorado team that last faced San Jose in the playoffs in 2010, when the Sharks defeated the Avalanche in the second round.