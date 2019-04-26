Sharks Begin Second Round of NHL Playoffs Against Colorado

After winning a thrilling Game 7 on Tuesday to win their first-round series in the National Hockey League playoffs, the San Jose Sharks will begin the second round Friday by hosting the Colorado Avalanche.
Game 1 of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose and will be followed by Game 2 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
The Sharks made a stunning comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the third period Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights and won Game 7 in overtime.
They now face a Colorado team that last faced San Jose in the playoffs in 2010, when the Sharks defeated the Avalanche in the second round.