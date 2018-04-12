Sharks Fans Cheer on Team at The Brit, Get a Cup Surprise

Sharks fans at The Brit on Thursday night got a closeup look a the real Stanley Cup. (April 12, 2018)

The San Jose Sharks took on the Anaheim Ducks last night in game one of the first round of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The official watch party was in downtown San Jose at The Brit, where more than 250 fans packed the bar to cheer on the win.

Just before the puck dropped, the fans were treated to a visit from the actual Stanley Cup. The cup keepers from the Hockey Hall of Fame are bringing it around to different cities with NHL playoff teams. Fans say it put them even more in the winning spirit.

“Oh my gosh, man, it's really here,” one fan said before taking a picture. “I have to kiss it.”

A fan who goes by “Sharks King” couldn’t believe it: “I didn’t want to touch it; I kept my distance and took a picture. Hopefully this is the year it stays here.”

The Sharks play the Ducks in Game 2 on Saturday night. The teams come to San Jose for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday.



