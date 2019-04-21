Sharks Fighting for Playoff Lives in Win-Or-Go-Home Game 6

The San Jose Sharks staved off elimination on Thursday evening. Now they have another opportunity to keep their second season going on Sunday, but it will be no easy feat as their first-round series with the Golden Knights returns to Las Vegas for Game 6.
Team Teal put on a magnificent performance in Game 5, holding the rival Knights off and pulling out a 5-2 victory. Tomas Hertl found the back of the net twice, Barclay Goodrow scored his first playoff goal, and Martin Jones turned away 30 of 32 shots as San Jose forced the series to go to a sixth game.
San Jose has lost the previous two games of the series in Las Vegas, getting outscored by the Golden Knights 11-3. According to StatsPass, the Sharks are 12-23-0 all time in playoff games played on Sunday.
Sharks projected lines and pairs:
Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Joe Pavelski
Evander Kane – Tomas Hertl – Gustav Nyquist
Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Joonas Donskoi – Barclay Goodrow – Melker Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon – Erik Karlsson
Joakim Ryan – Justin Braun
Martin Jones – projected starter
Aaron Dell
Golden Knights projected lines and pairs:
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – Paul Stastny – Mark Stone
Tomas Nosek – Cody Eakin – Alex Tuch
Will Carrier – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Ryan Reaves
Nate Schmidt – Deryk Engelland
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Jon Merrill – Colin Miller
Marc-Andre Fleury – projected starter
Malcom Subban