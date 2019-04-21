Sharks Fighting for Playoff Lives in Win-Or-Go-Home Game 6

Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates past Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 18, 2019 in San Jose, California.

The San Jose Sharks staved off elimination on Thursday evening. Now they have another opportunity to keep their second season going on Sunday, but it will be no easy feat as their first-round series with the Golden Knights returns to Las Vegas for Game 6.

Team Teal put on a magnificent performance in Game 5, holding the rival Knights off and pulling out a 5-2 victory. Tomas Hertl found the back of the net twice, Barclay Goodrow scored his first playoff goal, and Martin Jones turned away 30 of 32 shots as San Jose forced the series to go to a sixth game.

San Jose has lost the previous two games of the series in Las Vegas, getting outscored by the Golden Knights 11-3. According to StatsPass, the Sharks are 12-23-0 all time in playoff games played on Sunday.

Sharks projected lines and pairs:

Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Joe Pavelski

Evander Kane – Tomas Hertl – Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc

Joonas Donskoi – Barclay Goodrow – Melker Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon – Erik Karlsson

Joakim Ryan – Justin Braun

Martin Jones – projected starter

Aaron Dell

Golden Knights projected lines and pairs:

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty – Paul Stastny – Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek – Cody Eakin – Alex Tuch

Will Carrier – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Ryan Reaves

Nate Schmidt – Deryk Engelland

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill – Colin Miller

Marc-Andre Fleury – projected starter

Malcom Subban