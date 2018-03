SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 12: Eric Fehr #16 of the San Jose Sharks is congratulated by teammates on the bench after he scored his first goal as a San Jose Sharks against Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings in the first period at SAP Center on March 12, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks clinched a winning homestand with a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Monday night.

San Jose fended off Detroit thanks to goals from Joonas Donskoi, Eric Fehr, Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier, and Chris Tierney (empty-net). Martin Jones picked up his 23rd win of the season.

On Wednesday, the Sharks will embark on a three-game road trip through Western Canada, beginning with a matchup against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.